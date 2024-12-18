House fire kills two people in DeSoto neighborhood

A DeSoto neighborhood is in shock after flames tore through a home and killed two people inside.

Around 2:33 p.m. on Tuesday, the DeSoto Fire Department said it responded to the 1100 block of Canyon Ridge Dr. for a house fire.

"It was a violent fire, a very violent fire I’ve never seen anything like it," said Victor Gaines who lives across the street and said he called 911.

His doorbell camera captured video of the flames shooting out of his neighbor's home, which he believes started in the back.

"We're kind of shaken, nothing like this has happened since I've lived in this house, and I've been here since 2003," said Gaines. "

The home sits on a hill in the neighborhood and has stairs that go up to the front door. Gaines said several people were in the front of the home and ran up the stairs trying to get to the elderly couple inside.

"There was nothing anyone could do," said Gaines. "I noticed, there were guys in front of the house trying to get up there, but they couldn't get too close, it was just too hot, it was really hot."

According to a news release from the City of DeSoto, firefighters from DeSoto, Duncanville Fire and DeSoto Police responded. They said the home was too dangerous to enter.

"Firefighters initiated a defensive fire operation to contain the fire and prevent its spread to neighboring homes. Despite the extensive damage, the fire was brought under control, and no additional homes were damaged.

The fire did not result in the displacement of other residents," said the city in a news release.

“I was devastated, I didn’t know what happened. It had only been two hours since I had left, I was like, 'What happened?” said a woman named Lacy who claimed to be a caretaker of the couple.

She said she was at the home from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. for her shift on Tuesday.

"When I left, he was in his chair eating lunch and she was in bed eating lunch and they were perfectly fine," explained the woman who said the husband was in her mid-90s and the wife was in her late 80s.

"They were good people, my kids loved them," expressed Lacy who said she started working for the couple in May.

Gaines said he knew the couple had help and also lent a hand to husband and wife."

"I've helped a couple of times when the wife would have incidents where she would fall and I would go over and help him get her up, sometimes he would be out doing yard work," said Gaines who hasn't seen them in a while and said he knew they had home health caretakers.

"It’s just sad, you know the grandson was over yesterday," said Gaines. "Very nice couple, very elderly, just very sad situation."

Authorities have not officially named the people killed in the fire. The DeSoto Fire Marshal's office is investigating what started it.