Horse Stuck in Mud Saved by Denton Fire Officials, Volunteers

A horse stuck in the mud was rescued by Denton County Fire Department officials and volunteers Sunday.

Officials said they received a call Sunday morning shortly after 7 a.m. and later arrived at the scene, where they found the horse, laying on its side and unable to get up.

Firefighters dug through the mud and underneath the horse so the rope could be applied and used to help get the animal out. Ropes were eventually ineffective and even at one point, a tractor was used. A winch was eventually used successfully.

A veterinarian was on the scene with medication and assisted in taking care of the horse, who is still resting with IV fluids, food and water and is with the owners.

Denton County Fire Department

One firefighter was submerged in the mud all the way to his waist to assist the horse and when trying to get out himself, was suctioned in and injured his knee. He was checked by medical officials.

Stephen Forrest, Denton County Fire Captain, said the collective work from volunteers and officials proved to be successful and life-saving.

"Anything where we have to get together and work as a team and try and solve problems and difficult situations— we enjoy doing that," Captain Forrest said.