About 90 properties near Keller are still without water Tuesday after a water line was ruptured near Mt. Gilead Road Monday afternoon, Keller Public Works says.

According to a Facebook post from Keller Mayor Armin Mizani, a subcontractor with Spectrum installing telecommunication equipment dug into and ruptured a 16-inch water line, 15-feet deep, dumping about 5,000 gallons of water per minute.

Mizani said the subcontractor did not call for authorities to locate the water line and were working outside the permitted area.

"Making matters worse, if it wasn’t for a mindful resident, the city would not have been made aware of the water break. This is absolutely unacceptable and asinine," Mizani said.

Although the break was isolated, the city initially estimated that about 200 homes were affected by low or no water pressure. On Tuesday morning, that number had dropped by more than half.

The remaining impacted properties without water are on the following streets:

Clear Brook Drive

Edgemere Drive

Hibiscus Drive

Meadow Creek Drive

Mt. Gilead Road

Penny Lane

Ridgeway Drive

Rock Springs Drive

Stegail Drive

Split Rock Drive

City officials said they expected to have an estimate on when repairs will be completed on Tuesday after overnight testing.

In an 11 a.m. update, Keller officials said they were able to expose the break, and are optimistic that they can repair the broken pipe rather than replace the 30 feet of impacted infrastructure.

Officials said they will know more once the pipe is cleared of concrete and expect to release another update later Tuesday afternoon.

Keller's recreation center, The Keller Pointe, at 405 Rufe Snow Drive, will be offering shower facilities for anyone in the impacted area until 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Traffic will be limited near the water break Tuesday morning on Mt. Gilead, near Bourland Road and Marshall Ridge Parkway.

"While water shutoffs like these are always emergencies, we understand the additional stress created by losing water during the week of a holiday, with children home from school and friends and family coming into town," Keller officials say. "Please know that we are working diligently to get this problem resolved."