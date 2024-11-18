Holiday Hits of 2024: Fun at any age

The Toy Insider’s Laurie Schacht has a list of five toys that will be fun for children of any age this holiday season.

BRICKCRAFT YELLOWSTONE STALLION HORSE (PARAMOUNT)

Capture the wild spirit of the West with the Brickcraft Yellowstone Stallion Horse. Build this dynamic model, showcasing a galloping stallion on a rocky base with a Yellowstone Dutton Ranch sign. Featuring posable legs and tail, it brings the lively essence of the frontier to your home or office, adding a touch of Western charm and adventure to any space.

AGES: 16+

MSRP: $24.97

MERCEDES-AMG G 63 & MERCEDES-AMG SL 63 (LEGO)

Stage exciting races with this double pack of LEGO Speed Champions Mercedes-AMG cars. The powerful black G-class and the superfast convertible roadster are yours to build, play with, and display. Comes with 808 pieces.

AGES: 10+

MSRP: $44.99

GODZILLA R/C (JADA)

Experience the ultimate adventure with the remote-controlled Godzilla with heat-ray breath from the movie Godzilla X Kong. This larger-than-life toy lets kids control Godzilla as it walks, stomps, and whips its tail around. Witness the awe-inspiring light-up heat ray breath as it illuminates the battlefield with its iconic roar.

AGES: 8+

MSRP: $59.99

XOX KEWWNIE (MOOSE TOYS)

There are 26 characters to collect across two teams. Each figure includes a display cast that can be stacked with other collectibles.

AGES: 7+

MSRP: $9.99

LITTLEST PET SHOP PLAYSET (BASIC FUN)

The Littlest Pet Shop playset comes packed with fun activities and accessories for your bobblin’ pets to enjoy. Open the playset case to reveal four different rooms ready to customize and explore. Place your pets at the top of the aviary tower or let them explore the rotating aquarium and terrarium for some spinning, bobblin’ fun.

AGES: 4+

MSRP: $39.99