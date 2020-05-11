Fort Worth

Hoffbrau Steak and Grill House Closes Fort Worth Location

Owners Aron and Rainey Fogiel announced Saturday that they were unable to reach an agreement with their landlord

By Hannah Jones

Hoffbrau Steak and Grill House

A Fort Worth restaurant has fallen victim to the coronavirus financial crisis and will not be reopening.

Hoffbrau Steak and Grill House, located at 1712 South University Drive, is closing its doors after serving the Fort Worth community for nearly 40 years.

The owners, Aron and Rainey Fogiel, announced on Facebook on Saturday that they could not come to an agreement with their landlord that would allow them "to survive the uncertainty ahead."

Four other Hoffbrau Steak and Grill House locations in Texas are set to resume operations in the next few weeks.

On Monday, locations in Granbury and Amarillo will re-open for dine-in and curbside services. The Benbrook and Haltom City locations are set to reopen on May 18.

The owners of the Fort Worth location said they are looking forward to the possibility of opening another Fort Worth location in the future.

To our Loyal Hoffbrau Friends & Family,It is with the utmost regret that we inform you that the Hoffbrau Steak & Grill...

Posted by Hoffbrau Steak & Grill House on Saturday, May 9, 2020

