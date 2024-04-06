Boy, 5, seriously hurt after being mowed down on Easter by hit-and-run driver in Dallas

Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who left a little boy seriously injured in a South Dallas neighborhood last month.

The crash was reported around 11 p.m. on Sunday, March 31, in the 2600 block of Elsie Fay Heggins Street.

A gold, four-door vehicle traveling westbound in the right lane on Elsie Fay Heggins ran over a five-year-old boy who was crossing the street with an adult, the Dallas Police Department confirmed to NBC 5.

According to police, the driver fled the scene without giving their information or offering to help the child.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

There is no word on the condition of the child, but officers said he received severe injuries from the crash.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the gold vehicle is urged to contact Sammy Shaw in Vehicle Crimes at (214) 671-0019. Please reference case number 051035-2024.