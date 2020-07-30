Hispanic Association of Colleges, Miller Lite Offer Scholarship Program

The Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities (HACU) and Miller Lite are offering four $2,500 scholarships for undergraduate students in the Dallas Fort-Worth area.

The deadline to apply for the scholarship is Friday, July 31.

HACU is also offering 16 other scholarships to students in McAllen, Laredo and Houston.

Students must be 21 or older to apply and must have completed their first semester of freshman year to be eligible.

Students must also attend one of the HACU-member colleges, which include all Dallas Community College District and Tarrant County College District schools, as well as Paul Quinn College in Dallas.

For more information about the scholarship, eligibility, and where to apply, visit the HACU scholarship website here.