Heavy rains prompt flash flood warning in Dallas for second time this week

Heavy rains in North Texas prompted Flash Flood warnings in several counties on Thursday as storms rolled across the region for the second time this holiday week.

While storms led to reported delays and cancellations at DFW Airport, any reports of pooling of city streets ended as water receded after the heavy rains.

Shortly after the warnings expired, we spotted people coming out in east Dallas to get a look at the spillway at White Rock Lake.

Ron Tharp brought his son and two grandsons, who were visiting from Houston for the holidays, to take in the view of where the lake feeds into White Rock Creek.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

"Being with family is always a special time to be together and see things like this," Tharp said.

The heavy rains on Thursday followed the same pattern seen two days earlier when flash flooding covered large areas of the region on Christmas Eve.

Jesse Oliva told us he avoided the heavy rains both days and wanted to see the spillway before heading to work later in the evening.

"It's just a lot of water," Oliva said. "But, we needed it."

A drier pattern is forecast for next week as the new year looks to begin without rain in the first week of January.