Severe weather threat across North Texas for Thursday

Get ready for a chance of severe weather across North Texas on Thursday as a storm system moves in.

As a dryline surges into the area, showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop by Thursday morning.

The area is under a Marginal (Level 1) to Slight (Level 2) risk for severe storms. The primary threats are heavy rainfall, damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

The severe weather threat should end by early evening as a cold front swings into the area. Some wrap-around showers are possible into Thursday night.

Make sure to stay weather aware and have a way to receive weather information. Continue to check back for further updates!

Christmas and the beginning of Hanukkah (Wednesday) will be mostly cloudy and cooler with highs in the upper-50s to lower-60s.