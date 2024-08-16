Heat-related illness calls spike in North Texas

MedStar is seeing an uptick in heat-related illness calls in Fort Worth and 13 surrounding cities.

The ambulance service has responded to 585 calls between June 23 and Aug. 15, and 379 of those patients had to be taken to the hospital.

“The increase is definitely showing its ugly side," said spokesperson Heath Stone.

Spokesperson Heath Stone said this year's numbers are on track to beat last year, which already saw a major increase: August 2023 saw a 270% increase in heat-related illness calls, and a 358% increase in hospital transports.

“Heat exhaustion, so folks feeling fatigued, nauseous, maybe some vomiting, a little dizziness-- just overall overheating because they’re not hydrating enough," Stone explained.

He said they usually see a slight decrease in calls once school starts, but not this year.

“We haven’t seen that, as folks are still staying out in the open, going outdoors," Stone said.

Folks like Caroline Kirtley and Madelyn Griffith decided to spend the blistering hot day catching up with each other on the Trinity Trails in Fort Worth.

"We’ve been meaning to catch up for months at this point," said Griffith.

"And we both love exercise," Kirtley added.

"I don’t mind it at all, it’s a good workout," said another man walking the trail.

Stone said his crews are stocking up on ice packs and water bottles in their ambulances, which are cooled down to 40 degrees below the ambient temperature, and have two air conditioning units in each truck.

Stone said their first responders are encouraged to hydrate, too, starting before they clock in.

“If they didn’t hydrate the shift before, they’re already behind," he said.

That's what Fort Worth firefighters are also told to do as they don their uniforms-- an extra roughly 50 pounds as they face flames.

A fire on Friday around 11:15 a.m. at a flea market on River Oaks Boulevard took just 15 minutes to put out but had firefighters wiping off sweat and sweating through their shirts.

"We do have a Gear One truck that responds to all our working fires, they provide the electrolyte powders, along with bottled water, and also exchange our gear on-scene," said Bobby Fimbres, a battalion chief.

He said some people were inside the building during the fire, but were all evacuated safely, with firefighters braving the heat in more than one way.

“We have to acclimate. Because this is the environment that we work in," Fimbres said.

For Kirtley and Griffith, who choose to be out in the heat, they're sticking with MedStar's tips of hydration and awareness.

“Recognizing signs of heat stroke, so making sure if we stop sweating to seek shelter, get hydrated, call for assistance if we need it," Kirtley said.