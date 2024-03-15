Heard Museum's Annual Native Plant Sale Returns

NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 are excited to partner with the upcoming 35th annual spring native plant sale fundraising event hosted by the Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary. Get ready to transform your garden into a vibrant and sustainable oasis with an array of native plants and herbs that are perfectly suited to Texas hydrologic issues.

The plant sale will be open to the public on April 13 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on April 14 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Museum admission is not required to attend the plant sale.

A Heard Museum Member Pre-Sale will be offered on April 12 from 4-7 p.m. The Member Pre-Sale is open to Heard Museum members only; however, memberships will be available for purchase at the event or online beforehand.

By incorporating these native plants into your garden, you can reduce the need for supplemental watering, making it not only eco-friendly but also cost-effective. These plants are specifically chosen to thrive in the Texas climate, ensuring that your garden remains lush and beautiful throughout the seasons.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Don't miss this fantastic opportunity to support a great cause while enhancing your outdoor space with plants that provide both aesthetic beauty and environmental benefits. Mark your calendars for the Heard Museum's Annual Native Plant Sale. For more information visit HERE.

About Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary

The Heard was founded in 1967 by Bessie Heard. Miss Heard was 80 years old when she saw the need to preserve a place where future generations could experience nature. Today, the Heard's mission of bringing nature and people together to discover, enjoy, experience, restore, and preserve our priceless environment is carried out through education, particularly of young people, emphasizing an appreciation of nature and its conservation. For more information, visit heardmuseum.org.