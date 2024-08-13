‘He looked directly at me:' Victim of I-635 road rage attack shares story

It has been nearly a week since Meghan survived a bizarre road rage attack while on her way to work.

Meghan did not want to share her last name or show her face on camera. However, shared a first-hand account following the crime spree along 635-LBJ in Northeast Dallas that, she said, left her scarred physically and emotionally.

“All I was trying to do was help somebody that needed help,” Meghan said. “Then this lunatic decided to try and take my life. I'm glad he didn't.”

Meghan is one of the three victims sent to the hospital after suspect Angel Zamora Moreno went on a violent rampage that left cars smashed and landed him in jail.

“I was headed to work, traveling down 635 and traffic funneled to the far left. And as I was passing, I saw several disabled vehicles,” Meghan said. “In the middle of all that, I saw what I thought was somebody losing control when they pulled over to assist and hit the worker.”

Cellphone video captured when Meghan, the woman in red scrubs, tried to help a TxDOT employee.

“I was telling him to lay still. He was getting up saying, ‘No. No. No. He’s coming after us.’ And that's when I realized my vehicle was moving,” Meghan said.

According to court documents, Zamora Moreno had jumped into the TxDOT worker’s truck and rammed into a truck with a person inside. Moreno then turned around on the freeway and drove into the TxDOT employee, injuring his left knee and right wrist. The suspect then crashed the TxDOT truck into one of the original cars he initially hit, according to the document.

According to the affidavit, Zamora Moreno had already stabbed another driver. The suspect then jumped in Meghan’s vehicle and drove after her.

“I was terrified. I thought that was it,” Meghan said. “I didn't think he was going to come after us. That was the furthest thing from my mind. And then he hit the truck. And reversed and started to pull forward again. And I actually saw his face. And it was scary.”

Meghan was pinned under her own vehicle.

“I initially thought my hip was broken,” Meghan said. “The engine was actually sitting on my leg… and then my back and arm burns are from the fluid that came out of the engine.”

Meghan was released from the hospital days after the attack. Now, she’s home recovering and overwhelmed with support from the community.

“I'm so very, extremely thankful to those who have and will have donated. I can't even express it in words how grateful I am… My mother set that up, and I am using that to help pay for medical expenses.” Meghan said about the GoFundMe setup. “I do have health insurance, but there's still going to be numerous and costly bills. So, any help in that regard would be greatly appreciated.”

According to jail records, Zamora Moreno remains in Dallas County Jail with a bond set at nearly a million dollars. Meghan hopes she and the other victims receive justice.

“I can't give up. I've fought through so much to stay alive and become the person I am,” Meghan said.