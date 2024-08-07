Affidavit reveals details on suspect accused of stabbing driver, stealing cars, injuring people on I-635

The man accused of causing multiple car crashes, stabbing a driver, stealing cars, and running over people during Tuesday morning rush hour on LBJ Freeway in Northeast Dallas remains behind bars.

An arrest warrant affidavit sheds light on the chaotic and violent series of events that unfolded in the middle of the highway that left three people hospitalized.

Angel Zamora Moreno, 26, is in the Dallas County Jail on a $901,500 bond, accused of severely injuring multiple people.

According to the court documents, Moreno is accused of sideswiping his gold Toyota Camry into a white Toyota Camry, a black Toyota Corolla, and a silver Nissan Rogue's passenger side.

The document goes on to state it caused Moreno's car to slide into the trailer of an 18-wheeler and caused his car to break down in the middle of the highway.

A TxDOT employee saw what happened and stopped to provide roadside assistance, according to the court document.

During that time, the woman driver of the white Toyota Camry looked at the damage when Moreno "exited his vehicle, opened his trunk, and retrieved an approximately 8" fixed-blade knife."

The affidavit said Moreno ran towards the woman, pointing the blade at her, and she jumped back in her car and locked the doors before Moreno tried to open her door.

The suspect then approached another car parked behind the woman and jumped on the windshield and hood of that person's car before the driver took off, causing Moreno to fall.

The driver of the black Toyota Corolla Moreno is accused of crashing into and getting out of the car with a metal pipe in hand, according to the document.

The suspect stabbed the man in the lower stomach, left side of the torso, and left ear. The victim did, however, hit the top of Moreno's head with the metal pipe, according to the document.

While this was happening, the driver of a Chevrolet Silverado Truck picked up the victim to take him to the hospital for the stab wounds, according to the affidavit.

That's when Moreno jumped into the TxDOT truck and rammed into the Good Samaritan's truck with the victim inside. Moreno then turned around on the freeway and drove into the TxDOT employee, injuring his left knee and right wrist. The suspect then crashed the TxDOT truck into one of the original cars he initially hit, according to the document.

Cellphone video captured the moment a woman in red scrubs tried to provide aid to the TxDOT employee, but Moreno is accused of jumping into her car and chasing her down, driving over her, and pinning her.

According to the affidavit, a Good Samaritan saw what happened, jumped out of his car, entered the suspect's car, and turned off the ignition button.

Moreno tried to run, but bystanders held him down until police arrived.

Police said the suspect had a California ID but a Plano address. When police visited the North Texas home, an uncle told them Moreno had not lived there for a month.

The family of the man stabbed said his wife is out of the country, and they have a young child. He's undergone surgery and is still in critical condition, but he is talking.

The TxDOT employee and the woman in scrubs were also taken to the hospital in stable condition.