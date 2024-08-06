Traffic came to a standstill on LBJ Freeway Tuesday morning when a man involved in a multi-car crash stabbed a bystander, stole two cars, and ran over the drivers, according to Dallas police.

According to Dallas police, officers were called to a multi-vehicle crash along westbound LBJ Freeway near Forest Lane at about 7:05 a.m.

Police said a man was involved in a multi-vehicle crash and began fighting with one of the drivers in the middle of the highway. According to their preliminary investigation, Dallas police said another driver attempted to stop the fight and was stabbed by the man.

Dallas police said a Texas Department of Transportation employee saw what was happening and tried to help, but that's when the man who had been fighting got into the employee's vehicle, hit the employee and then crashed.

Another driver saw the TxDOT employee get hit and stopped to help. The man who got into the fight then got into that person's car and hit the driver.

The man who got into the fight then got out of that vehicle and was restrained by several people until police arrived. The man was taken into custody and hospitalized as a precaution. Police said charges against the man are pending and his identity will be released once he's formally charged.

The driver who was stabbed is currently in critical condition, according to police. The other two people who were hit by the cars were also taken to the hospital and are in stable condition.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with video of the incident or with information is asked to contact the Dallas Police Department

Interstate 635/LBJ Freeway was shut down for nearly four hours but reopened just after 11 a.m.

