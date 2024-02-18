Happy Presidents Day! Bush Center among most popular landmarks, survey says

A survey of families ranked the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas as the 12th most popular U.S. landmark to visit on Presidents Day.

The survey, from Mixbook.com, asked 3,000 American families which presidential sites they would most desire to visit.

Three Texas presidential landmarks made the list: No. 12 George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas, No. 18 George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station, and No. 27 Lyndon B. Johnson Presidential Library and Museum in Austin.

At the top of the list were the Grand Canyon, the Kennedy Space Center, and Abraham Lincoln's birthplace. You can see the full list here.

To celebrate Presidents Day, the Bush Center offers free admission on Monday. The museum will be open its standard hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.