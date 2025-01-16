Habitat for Humanity to break ground on ‘Jimmy Carter House' in McKinney on Thursday

As the world mourns the passing of former President Jimmy Carter, a special project in McKinney is honoring his remarkable legacy.

Habitat for Humanity of Collin County is breaking ground on a new home named “The Jimmy Carter House”, continuing his decades-long mission of providing affordable housing.

“Jimmy Carter, I believe, was arguably one of the most humanitarian presidents we had. But as was highlighted during his memorial, his service to this country and the people in it extended well past his presidency,” said Shonda Schaefer, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Collin County. “And I believe Habitat for Humanity was a vehicle in which he, Rosalyn, and their entire family could continue the work that he so desperately felt our country needed, especially in the area of housing. He felt very strongly that everyone deserved a stable, decent place to dwell and to call their own.”

The project on Green Street in McKinney will be the new home for the Guzman family, who have lived on the lot for 30 years.

“They've worked hard for this home. They've raised a family. They've given back to the community,” said Schaefer. “The Guzmans have spent 32 years in our community serving our community. Mr. Guzman has been in construction his whole life, and his wife Alma was actually a cafeteria cook at Webb Elementary School for 20 years. So for all of these years that they have lived and worked in our community, I am thrilled that the same community gets to give back and offer them a place to call home again.”

Their previous home was unlivable and falling apart as the couple struggled with health problems. Earlier in December, Habitat for Humanity of Collin County made the decision that the house was not repairable and the existing structure was completely demolished to make room for a new home.

“When I first met the Guzman family, my heart melted,” said Schaefer. “Their home was unlivable, and this precious couple deserves to have a decent place to live.

Through the Critical Repairs initiative, the Guzman family of McKinney will receive a house that will be safe, and structurally sound, and will allow the aging couple to continue living in the same area they always have.

“They are so excited and we are thrilled to be able to honor Jimmy Carter and all of the work that he and Rosalyn did with regards to providing this type of a habitat for a family that just deserves safety and a place to age in place."

Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter’s dedication to helping those achieve affordable housing spanned over 30 years, and Habitat for Humanity of Collin County is also feeling the loss. Carter dedicated thousands of hours of service to the organization over his life, including some projects in North Texas.

“As was Jimmy Carter’s mission, our goal is to create an environment where this beautiful couple can age gracefully. It is our complete honor and privilege to dedicate this home to such a deserving family,” said Schaefer.

Habitat for Humanity’s Critical Repairs project is part of Habitat for Humanity’s ongoing initiative focused on helping families who face housing insecurity in partnership with the McKinney Community Development Corporation.

If you'd like to learn more about how to support Habitat for Humanity’s work in Collin County, click here.