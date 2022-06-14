Gunman Who Opened Fire Inside Duncanville Field House Identified

The name of the man who opened fire inside the Duncanville Field House Monday as 250 kids attended summer camp has been identified.

Duncanville Police and the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed the man was 42-year-old Brandon Keith Ned, of Dallas.

"Due to the ongoing investigation being conducted by the Texas Department of Public Safety, Duncanville Police Department will not be releasing any additional information about the suspect or the shooting incident at this time," Duncanville Police said in a statement Tuesday afternoon.

Dallas County Jail

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

The gunman, police said Monday, was shot by officers during an exchange of gunfire in the gymnasium. Ned was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

Police were called to the field house at 8:43 a.m. after a report of gunfire. Officers arrived within two minutes and soon after confronted a man armed with a handgun.

Officials said 250 children between the ages of 4 and 14 were attending camps inside the building at the time. None of the children were injured.

Naomi Rodgers, an 18-year-old camp counselor working at the field house, told NBC 5 Monday that the gunman came to her room and fired a shot through her door, shattering the glass.

"He said if we didn't let him see who he wanted to see he was going to shoot the place up," Rodgers said. "The glass started to fall and I just started to pray then because that's all I could do. I know what happened at Uvalde … and I was like this cannot happen. Not today. Not today."