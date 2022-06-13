Watch: Gunfire Reported Outside Duncanville Field House, Campers Moved to Rec Center

Police are investigating gunfire outside the Duncanville Field House where summer camps were underway Monday morning.

No children have been harmed, the city confirmed Monday morning.

Duncanville police said they were called to investigate a report of gunfire at the field house at about 9:30 a.m.

A car in the parking lot has been surrounded by crime scene tape and is being investigated.

Police have not revealed any information about who may have fired shots or whether anyone was in custody in connection with the gunfire.

Hwy 67 feeder road closed at Duncanville South Main Street. Police activity at adjacent Duncanville Field House. @NBCDFW pic.twitter.com/gkHpLq3YaR — Ken Kalthoff (@KenKalthoffNBC5) June 13, 2022

The kids taking part in summer camps at the field house were being moved to a nearby recreation center while the gunfire was investigated. Duncanville city officials said parents should go to the rec center at 201 James Collins Boulevard to get their children, not the field house.

