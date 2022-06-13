Duncanville

Watch: Gunfire Reported Outside Duncanville Field House, Campers Moved to Rec Center

No injuries were confirmed after gunfire was reported outside Duncanville Field House

Police are investigating gunfire outside the Duncanville Field House where summer camps were underway Monday morning.

No children have been harmed, the city confirmed Monday morning.

Duncanville police said they were called to investigate a report of gunfire at the field house at about 9:30 a.m.

A car in the parking lot has been surrounded by crime scene tape and is being investigated.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Police have not revealed any information about who may have fired shots or whether anyone was in custody in connection with the gunfire.

The kids taking part in summer camps at the field house were being moved to a nearby recreation center while the gunfire was investigated. Duncanville city officials said parents should go to the rec center at 201 James Collins Boulevard to get their children, not the field house.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest information.

This article tagged under:

DuncanvilleDuncanville policeduncanville field house
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint LX News Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us