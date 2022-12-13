A handgun was located at William Monning Middle School in Fort Worth on Monday, Police confirmed.
Officers received a call shortly after 3 p.m. where units responded to a report of a person with a possible weapon on campus. The call came from a student who reported that the school was on lockdown due to someone having a gun, Fort Worth PD said.
Multiple units arrived at the scene and eventually located a handgun in one of the classrooms. Officers determined that based on information provided by witnesses, a student brought the gun to school and passed it around.
No one was injured and no shots were fired, Fort Worth police said. All appropriate departments have been notified.
