Lake Ralph Hall

Groundbreaking for Texas' Newest Lake on Wednesday

Lake Ralph Hall

The Upper Trinity Regional Water District will break ground on Lake Ralph Hall -- Texas' newest lake, on Wednesday.

Lake Ralph Hall will provide drinking water to Collin and Denton counties. as well as recreational opportunities in Fannin County including boating, fishing, hiking, and hunting.

The UTRWD serves approximately 325,000 residents in one of the fastest-growing regions in North Texas.

The area's population is expected to increase nearly five times over the next 50 years.

