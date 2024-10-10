Grief counselors on campus following sudden death of 5th grader in HEB ISD

A student in the Hurst-Euless-Bedford ISD died unexpectedly this week in an incident that happened at school, according to district officials.

Now, the district is working to support grieving classmates and teachers.

It happened on Tuesday at Donna Park Elementary School in Hurst when a 10-year-old student died unexpectedly due to a medical emergency.

"Due to student confidentiality, we cannot disclose the name of the family, but we know this will be a difficult time for our Donna Park community," the school said in a letter to parents. "Death can be difficult for us to understand, especially when it is sudden. Your child might feel various emotions: shock, sadness, anger, or confusion throughout their grieving process. What is most important is that we care for and support one another."

The district said HEB ISD’s Crisis Response Team is responding to the emotional needs of all students during this difficult time.

Extra counselors will also be on campus throughout the week to support students and staff.

The district shared helpful tips for parents of students processing a loss and working through their grief:

Listen to your child as they express themselves and allow them to talk

Validate your child’s feelings

Spend some additional quality time with your child

Seek additional help, if necessary.

"Please know that our staff is available to support you and your child during this time of grief. We want to make sure every student receives the support and assistance he or she needs to cope with this loss," the school added in the letter to parents.

If parents have additional questions or concerns or feel their child needs to talk further with someone, they are asked to call HEB ISD at 817-399-3410.