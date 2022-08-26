Grapevine Students Walk Out of Class Over New Anti-LGBTQ School Policies

Just before lunch Friday about 100 students at Grapevine High School walked out of school, angry with new district policies which limit how teachers and students can talk about LGBTQ issues and content taught in school.

"They say the school is a safe place for all as they actively make it an unsafe place. I have friends who are scared to come to school," said one student.

In a board meeting this week more parents spoke against the policy than for it, but a new, narrow majority of board members passed it anyway, saying it's what they were elected to do.

"I ran on the promises of ending these assaults on our children. I ran to put an end to adults pushing their worldviews, whims, and fantasies on unsuspecting children. I ran on the voice of this community that feels schools should be in the educating business, not the indoctrinating business," said Tammy Nakamura, member of the Board of Trustees for Grapevine-Colleyville ISD.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Parents on both sides of the issue were at the protest, serving up snacks or staring as the students spoke their minds.

"I may not agree with everything my daughter does, but I will support her in her efforts -- whatever it is she feels she needs to do," said Chrissy De La Torre, a parent of one of the protestors.

A handful of students who support the board made signs too.

"We were founded on a Christian country. These are the beliefs put in this country. This is what it's about," said a student.

The students hope this is impactful for them in some way. They say they realize the only way to really have change will be to do something else.

"Vote. It is your civil duty as a person in America," said a student. "People are scared of politics. They don't understand how much it can impact you."

School leaders watched as the students spoke and in a letter said they would ensure they were safe while making their voices heard. Of course, using their voice also came with an unexcused absence for walking out of the building.