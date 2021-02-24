Grapevine

Grapevine Police Department Asks for Public's Help in Identifying Theft Suspect

Officers discovered more than 40 storage units had been broken into

Grapevine Police Department

The Grapevine Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying a thief who took advantage of storm victims last week.

According to police, the suspect was caught on surveillance video breaking into a storage unit at StoneLedge Apartments on Friday at approximately 2 a.m.

Police said many residents were gone because their water was shut off and power was out due to storm damage.

While taking a police report, officers discovered more than 40 storage units had been broken into, police said.

According to police, the suspect was wearing red, black, and white plaid pants, a red shirt, black gloves, black jacket, black mask, and a black Nike cap.

Police said anyone who recognizes the suspect should call detectives during business hours at 817-410-3200 or the non-emergency line after hours at 817-410-8127.

