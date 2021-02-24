Grapevine Police Department Asks for Public's Help in Identifying Theft Suspect

The Grapevine Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying a thief who took advantage of storm victims last week.
According to police, the suspect was caught on surveillance video breaking into a storage unit at StoneLedge Apartments on Friday at approximately 2 a.m.
Police said many residents were gone because their water was shut off and power was out due to storm damage.
Local
The latest news from around North Texas.
While taking a police report, officers discovered more than 40 storage units had been broken into, police said.
According to police, the suspect was wearing red, black, and white plaid pants, a red shirt, black gloves, black jacket, black mask, and a black Nike cap.
Police said anyone who recognizes the suspect should call detectives during business hours at 817-410-3200 or the non-emergency line after hours at 817-410-8127.