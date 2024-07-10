Grapevine Lake

Swimmer's body recovered from Grapevine Lake

Man presumably drowned after going swimming without a life jacket Sunday

By NBCDFW Staff

NBC 5 News

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department says the body of a swimmer who went missing on Grapevine Lake on Sunday has been recovered.

The Grapevine Fire Department said they were called at about 7:11 p.m. Sunday about a 60-year-old man who had gone swimming off a boat without a life jacket and never resurfaced.

Grapevine firefighters were joined by firefighters from Flower Mound and game wardens from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, who searched for the man until sunset. Searches resumed Monday and continued into Tuesday when the parks department said crews using towable sonar found the man's body at about 4 p.m.

The man's body was recovered. His identity will be released once the medical examiner's office has notified his family of his death.

"Our thoughts are with the man’s family and loved ones during this difficult time," the parks department said.

Grapevine firefighters said the man's death, unfortunately, serves as a stark reminder that it only takes seconds for someone to disappear below the water and urged everyone to wear life jackets when entering any body of water.

