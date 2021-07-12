A 21-year-old man is being held on a murder charge of his brother-in-law, who was shot and killed Sunday, Grand Prairie police said.

At around 2:15 a.m., officers responded to a shooting the 700 block of West Warrior Trail, where they found a man lying in a parking lot with a gunshot wound.

Sherman Martin Jr., 26, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers found the suspected shooter nearby and arrested Dakevion Woods, 21, without incident, police said.

Woods is currently being held in a local jail on a murder charge.

Detectives said Woods and Martin Jr. are brother-in-laws and were involved in a dispute before Woods shot Martin Jr.

The case remains under investigation as of Monday, police said.