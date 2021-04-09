Grand Prairie Man Charged With Murder in Connection With Fatal Shooting: Police

A man is dead and another has been charged with murder after a shooting in Grand Prairie on Wednesday.

According to the Grand Prairie Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call in the 1600 block of North Bent Tree Trail at approximately 9:15 p.m.

Police said when officers arrived, they located a man lying in the roadway with an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim, identified as 44-year-old Todd Brookes, was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

According to police, officers located the suspect, 27-year-old Cain Garcia, at a nearby residence and arrested him without incident.

Police said detectives determined that the suspect and victim knew each other and were involved in a dispute at the time of the shooting.

Garcia has been charged with murder and is currently being held in the Grand Prairie Detention Center, police said.

According to police, the shooting is still under investigation.