New Grand Prairie ISD superintendent placed on paid leave, investigation opened

The Grand Prairie Independent School District has opened an investigation after placing its new superintendent on paid administrative leave during a special meeting of the school board on Wednesday night.

Superintendent Jorge Arredondo has been in Grand Prairie for less than three months, starting as the district leader over the summer on July 1.

While Arredondo has not been publicly accused of any wrongdoing, the district said they decided to put him on leave "to protect the district and Dr. Arredondo" and that a third party would conduct an independent investigation.

The district didn't publicly reveal any details about the investigation. On Wednesday night, a board trustee described it as a "witch hunt."

“Because this is an ongoing investigation, there will be no additional comment from this board,” Board President Amber Moffitt said in a statement. “We believe all parties will be treated fairly with a high level of professionalism by the outside third-party law firm that is conducting the investigation.”

With Arredondo on paid leave, the district appointed Deputy Superintendent of Business Operations Tracy Ray as acting superintendent.

Arredondo is a longtime educator who most recently served as superintendent of the Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD (2019-2022) and as an assistant superintendent in the Houston ISD (2014-2019).

Arredondo left the Houston ISD for PSJA ISD the same year the TEA first tried to take over the Houston school district due to underperformance. After leaving PSJA, the district opened a forensic audit to look into how he was spending money.