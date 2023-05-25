Plano

Grab Ye Treasure, Plano Pirates of the Caribbean-Themed House Hits the Market

Home creatively styled in an old world, nautical chaarrrrrm

By Frank Heinz

The owner of a unique home in Plano is hoping to hook a new captain.

The 3100-square-foot property along East Parker Road is decked-out bow to stern in pirate-themed decor.

Inside, each of the three bedrooms, two bathrooms and living spaces feature a creative, old-world nautical theme complete with wheels, maps, sails and more -- and there arrrrgh even a few pirates to be found.

Outside, the private grounds are decorated with lanterns, skulls, gunports, and plenty of mooring ropes. Of course, there's a skull and bones flag, but there's also a Black Pearl complete with a diving plank extending over the in-ground swimming pool.

Interested in a new place to hide your treasure chest? Bring your plundered booty and make your best offer.

Photos: Plano Pirates of the Caribbean House

