Governor Abbott Announces Music Friendly Community Workshop in Richardson

Governor Greg Abbott announced Monday that the Texas Music Office will host a Music Friendly Community Workshop on in Richardson on March 5.

The workshop is open to anyone interested in learning about a new Texas Music Office program that seeks to foster music business economic development in Texas cities and communities.

Brendon Anthony, director of the Texas Music Office in the Office of the Governor’s Economic Development and Tourism Division, will be present to explain the Music Friendly Community designation and answer questions.



"With support from the Texas Music Office, the Texas music industry created more than 209,000 direct and indirect permanent jobs in communities all across the Lone Star State last year and generated $23.4 billion in economic activity,” Governor Greg Abbott said. “Music Friendly Communities certified by the Texas Music Office are serious about attracting and developing local music industry growth, and I’m proud of the work of the Texas Music Office in helping communities like Richardson to grow their local economy."

The workshop will take place at Six Springs Tavern, located at 147 North Plano Road in Richardson.