Gov. Greg Abbott Announces Reopening Plan for Bars

Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced a reopening plan for bars across the state.

In a document released on Wednesday, county judges in each Texas county will be able to opt in with plans to open bars starting October 14.

The document posted online states, "Effective October 14, 2020, the County Judge of each county may choose to opt in with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) to allow bars or similar establishments to operate with in-person service. Bars or similar establishments located in counties that have opted in may operate for in-person service up to 50% of the total listed occupancy inside the bar or similar establishment, but all customers must be seated while eating or drinking at the bar or similar establishment. There is no occupancy limit outdoors at a bar or similar establishment. Bar or similar establishment employees are not counted toward the occupancy limitation. For these purposes, bars or similar establishments are establishments with a permit from TABC that are not otherwise considered restaurants. All employees and customers must wear a face covering (over the nose and mouth) wherever it is not feasible to maintain 6 feet of social distancing from another individual not in the same household, except when seated at the bar or similar establishment to eat or drink."

Bars in Texas have been closed since June 26 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Abbott tweeted on Monday, saying Texans have kept "COVID-19 under control" and that he would announce "more openings soon." He added a gif of two beer glasses with the word "cheers" to the tweet.

Hundreds of Texas bars reclassified as restaurants in the interim after a ruling from the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission that allowed bars to reopen as a restaurant even if their total revenue from alcoholic beverages topped 51%.

The change allowed bars to count sales of prepackaged food, even chips and salsa – and eliminated the requirement for having an on-site kitchen.