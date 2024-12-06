Giving Machine is charitable take on a vending machine

Bright red vending machines were set up along Main Street in Grapevine. The city that calls itself the 'Christmas Capital of Texas' was the first stop for the Light of the World Giving Machine.

"You know in some vending machines you might see like this you're selecting something and you get a bag of chips out," Charles Spitzer with The Light of the World Giving Machine said. "In this case, what you get is a warm heart."

The machines have a selection of items, from new shoes to school snacks, a warm night's stay, and more...just a swipe of a credit card away.

"Anywhere from a box of cereal someone can give, all the way up to giving a goat," Spitzer said. The goat would be for an international charity providing for families in Africa. "It's a little out-of-the-box, of course, but it's certainly something that some people need and will bless their lives."

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

The Giving Machines are run by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. 100% of the proceeds go to purchase the items for the 5 local charities and 2 international charities that benefit.

"I think this is an amazing concept! So creative, because you get to come out to the giving machine, you get to bring our whole family, and it's an experience," 6 Stones Executive Director Jen Leney said. "You get to experience joy and love by hitting a button!"

"You get the warm and fuzzies helping other people," Christa Call of Argyle said after selecting her donations. "Christmas is the season for giving, and it's nice to give all year, but this time of year highlights a lot of needs."

"I feel great to be able to help out where we can," Andria Mason of Grand Prairie said after donating with her husband, Chris. "I think that it's important for everyone to do the best that they can to help out."

The Light of the World Giving Machine items range in price from $5 to $150.

The Giving Machine will move to Frisco Square on Saturday, Dec. 7 through Dec. 18. Then it moves to Historic Downtown McKinney at the Guava Tree from December 20 until January 1.