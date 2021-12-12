Girl Missing Since July Found Safe in Foreign Country, Collin County Officials Say

A girl who disappeared months after viral social-media posts spawned wild conspiracy theories about her well-being has been found safe in a foreign country, Collin County authorities said Saturday.

According to our media partners at The Dallas Morning News, arrangements are being made to bring 11-year-old Sophie Long back to Texas, authorities said. She is in protective custody, but authorities declined to say which country she was found in.

Her father, 42-year-old Michael Jon Long, who does not have custody of the girl, was being held on a felony charge of interference with child custody and will be extradited to the United States, officials said.

The girl, who was at the center of a custody dispute, had last been seen July 12 in Seguin, northeast of San Antonio.

