A female under the age of 18 was fatally shot inside an apartment in South Dallas Saturday afternoon, police say.

The shooting happened in the 3500 block of Dixon Avenue at about 2:16 p.m., Dallas police said.

Police said when officers arrived, they found the girl had been shot. She was taken to an area hospital, where she died.

Police did not disclose the female's age. No further information was released Saturday.