Girl Dad: Jordan Spieth announces birth of second child

Jordan Spieth missed out on the Ryder Cup scouting trip to Marco Simone outside Rome, and for good reason.

His wife gave birth to their second child. Spieth posted on social media that his wife gave birth to a girl named Sophie. She was born on Sept. 12, right after the U.S. team returned from Italy.

A three-time major champion, Spieth will make his fifth appearance in the Ryder Cup, tied with Rickie Fowler for most on the U.S. team.

He and his wife, Annie, have a son, Sammy, who was born in November 2021. Spieth brought Sammy out to the Presidents Cup last September, holding him up to a massive cheer on the first tee as the toddler wore headphones.

