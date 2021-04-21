Girl, 14, Abducted From School, Assaulted in Arlington: Police

Police rescued a 14-year-old Stephenville girl last week after she was abducted from school at gunpoint and later sexually assaulted in an Arlington motel room, according to court records.

Keevon Carter-Hickmon, 26, of Mansfield, was arrested on charges of aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon and aggravated sexual assault.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The girl told police said she knew Carter-Hickmon through a mutual friend.

She said he called her April 13 while she was in gym class in Stephenville and told her he was picking her up and threatened to harm her family if she didn’t go with him.

When he arrived, he had a gun in his hand, police said.

Carter-Hickmon took her to an Arlington motel where he sexually assaulted her and recorded a video with a gold-colored iPhone, police said.

He later dropped her off at a gas station and drove away, police said.

While standing outside the gas station at 3 a.m., she met a concerned couple who decided to help her by renting her another motel room so she could arrange to return to Stephenville.

NBC 5 News

Officers found her at that motel last Wednesday after someone called 911 and hung up, police said.

Carter-Hickmon was booked into the Arlington City Jail and later transferred to the Tarrant County Jail where he was released Monday on an unknown bond.

Police seized a gold-colored iPhone from him when he was arrested and found a receipt from the motel in a search of his house, according to court documents.

Court records do not show an attorney for Carter-Hickmon and he could not be reached for comment.

In an interview with detectives, Carter-Hickmon said the girl told him she was 17 and he denied abducting her from school, according to a warrant.