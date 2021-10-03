Gaylord Texan to Launch Annual Christmas Event Without ICE! Winter Wonderland

Gaylord Texan Resort in Grapevine is unveiling its full lineup of Christmas programming to be featured between November 12 and January 2 as part of its 18th annual Lone Star Christmas event.

Visitors can pre-purchase individual event tickets and room reservations in anticipation of the holiday season.

This year, the ice carvers were unable to come due to international travel restrictions, so the Gaylord Texan said ICE! will return next holiday season.

According to Gaylord Texan, in collaboration with Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment, guests will join Buddy the Elf as he helps save the holiday in a multisensory experience full of interactive challenges perfect for all ages.

Guests can team up with Mr. Narwhal and friends in the candy cane forest, stay ahead of the toy quota in the North Pole, prepare for Santa's arrival at the iconic department store, and take part in an epic virtual snowball fight in Central Park.

In total, there will be more than 12 interactive elements to discover during the Christmas event.

The resort will also present Merry & Light, a walk-through outdoor Christmas lights attraction featuring over 400,000 colorful lights, a 40-foot-tall Christmas tree with an animated light show, a North Pole display with falling snow, a forest of trees, and a real Mrs. Claus meet and greet.

Inside the resort's Christmas Village, visitors can experience a two-story tall, 8-lane snow tubing hill and a 6,000 square foot indoor ice-skating rink. Visitors can also build their own life-size snowman with real snow and test their skills at a snowball throw.

Other interactive holiday activities will include the Elf Workshop, the Gingerbread Decorating Corner, Breakfast with Charlie Brown and Friends, and more.

Tickets for Lone Star Christmas at Gaylord Texan can be purchased at ChristmasatGaylordTexan.com. Advance online reservations are required for all ticketed events.