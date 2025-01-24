Gas leaks spark safety concerns in Colleyville neighborhood

People living in the Ross Downs neighborhood of Colleyville did not expect to wake up to an early morning emergency.

“We had a gas leak here around 2 a.m.,” neighbor Wade Kelley said.

Kelley thanked his neighbor Steven Nguyen for alerting everyone.

“Smelled a gas leak,” Nguyen said. “So, I called Atmos out to see if they help identify what's happening.”

He said crews arrived within a couple of hours and immediately went to work.

“They used some special probes to see if they could isolate where the gas leak was coming from,” Nguyen said. “They drilled several holes in the driveway to see if the joints between the main meter and the split off to the house was leaking.”

Several people in the area have reported smelling gas and having their meters recently replaced.

Neighbors said they were told gas line output pressure was increased due to high demand during recent extreme cold weather, and that has caused some leaks on older equipment.

“It's pretty concerning,” Nguyen said. “There's a lot of news on bad things that could occur, and so, yeah, it is pretty concerning.”

“It’s scary,” Kelley said. “No question. I told my daughter this morning on the way to school do you realize last night could have been a lot worse than it was.”

Atmos Energy always recommends calling 911 and their 24-hour emergency number if you smell gas.

Neighbors said this wasn’t the first time they had smelled gas, and they want more monitoring in their area.

“I hope they are going to continue to canvas our neighborhood and make sure we don’t all have to wake up at 2 a.m. and have a gas leak,” Kelley said. “It’s serious if that thing had been lit we’d be waking up to a fire.”

“I think there's more to this,” Nguyen said. “More to come, right? Based on the other neighbors smelling gas and what not. I think there's still more to come.”

Atmos released a statement thanking residents who called the emergency number.

Earlier this week, Atmos Energy’s highly trained technicians responded to several odor calls in the Ross Downs subdivision in Colleyville. We remained on the scene to make the necessary repairs.

The safety of the public, our employees and our system is our highest priority, and we want to thank the Colleyville Fire Department for their support and the residents who did the right thing by calling our emergency number.

As always, Atmos Energy would like to remind everyone if you think you smell gas, act fast! Leave the area immediately and from a safe distance call 911 and the Atmos Energy emergency number, 866.322.8667: https://www.atmosenergy.com/safety/recognizing-leak.