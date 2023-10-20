Garland resident claims half of a Texas Two Step lottery jackpot

Someone in Garland won half of a $2.25 million Texas Two Step jackpot earlier this month, the Texas Lottery says.

Two winning tickets were sold for the Oct. 12 drawing, the lottery said, including one at Old Town Store on Avenue D in Garland. The second ticket was sold in Houston and claimed by a Houston resident.

The winners each received $1.125 million before federal taxes, which are generally around 37%. Since Texas does not tax lottery winnings, that'd leave each winner a windfall of about $709,000.

The Garland winner won with a Quick Pick ticket that matched all four of the white ball numbers and the bonus ball.

The North Texas winner asked to remain anonymous.

Texas Two Step jackpots start at $200,000 and drawings are held twice a week on Mondays and Thursdays. The current Two Step jackpot for Monday's drawing is estimated to be worth $350,000.