Garland

Garland Police Arrest Fatal Shooting Suspect After Standoff

Dominique Jones, 26, was taken with a gunshot wound to the hospital, where he died

A man accused of murder was arrested after a hours-long standoff with Garland officers, police said.
Metro

A man accused of murder was arrested after a hours-long standoff with Garland officers, police said.

Police responded at about 7 p.m. Saturday to a call that someone had been assaulted in front of a house in the 5200 block of Stagecoach Lane.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Officers arrived and found 26-year-old Dominique Jones with a gunshot wound. Jones was taken to a local hospital, where he died, police said.

Police said they learned the man suspected in Jones' death, 26-year-old Kyhari Clines, was in a house nearby.

After several hours of refusing to come out, Clines surrendered and was arrested, and a gun was recovered, police said.

Clines was being held in the Garland Detention Center and faces a murder charge. His bail has not been set.

Police are investigating what led to the assault and shooting.

This article tagged under:

Garlandcrime
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us