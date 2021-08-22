Garland Police Arrest Fatal Shooting Suspect After Standoff

A man accused of murder was arrested after a hours-long standoff with Garland officers, police said.

Police responded at about 7 p.m. Saturday to a call that someone had been assaulted in front of a house in the 5200 block of Stagecoach Lane.

Officers arrived and found 26-year-old Dominique Jones with a gunshot wound. Jones was taken to a local hospital, where he died, police said.

Police said they learned the man suspected in Jones' death, 26-year-old Kyhari Clines, was in a house nearby.

After several hours of refusing to come out, Clines surrendered and was arrested, and a gun was recovered, police said.

Clines was being held in the Garland Detention Center and faces a murder charge. His bail has not been set.

Police are investigating what led to the assault and shooting.