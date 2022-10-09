Gala Honors the Life and Legacy of Atatiana Jefferson

This Wednesday will mark three years since the death of Atatiana Jefferson, the young Fort Worth woman killed in her home by former police officer Aaron Dean.

On Sunday, family and friends gathered for a gala in honor of her life and legacy. The annual fundraiser put on by the Atatiana Project helps creates opportunities for North Texas youth to explore careers in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math.

“We loved her so much, so this is just a showing of how much we loved her. And so, I hope she’s looking down and smiling on us,” said Ashley Carr, Atatiana’s sister.

She said her sister would’ve been delighted at the idea of exposing children and teens to STEAM.

“That was Atatiana,” said Carr. “Yes, she was a biology major, minor in chemistry, things of that nature but she was also in the choir at Xavier, she was in the band, she played the clarinet.”

Jefferson was killed in October of 2019 when then-on-duty officer Aaron Dean shot through the window of her home in Fort Worth. Dean was responding to a welfare check at the house after a neighbor called the non-emergency line. He was charged with murder and is no longer on the force.

At the gala on Sunday, many guests ask themselves a critical question.

“What would Atatiana do? She wouldn’t stop until accountability was served for us. So, we’re just doing what she would do for us,” Carr said.

Carr said the call to action is what it has been since the day her sister died three years ago in October.

“As we always say, pull up for Tay. Show support and let her know that she’s not forgotten,” she said.

Following several delays, Aaron Dean’s trial is now set for Dec, 5. Jury selection will begin next month.

For more information on the Atatiana Project visit https://www.atatianaproject.org/