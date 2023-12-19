Fugitive wanted in deadly shooting at Dallas business captured in Tennessee

A man wanted in connection with a shooting that left another man dead at a business in Dallas has been arrested in West Tennessee.

U.S. Marshals in Memphis and Lauderdale County deputies arrested 25-year-old Kemone Rudd in Ripley on Monday afternoon in connection with the shooting death of 31-year-old Michael Pierson, according to the Dallas Police Department.

Dallas Police Department Kemone Rudd, 25, is accused of shooting and killing 31-year-old Michael Pierson at a business in Dallas on Thursday, Dec. 14, in the 2500 block of S. Belt Line Road.

The fatal shooting happened on Thursday, Dec. 14, around 5:40 p.m. in the 2500 block of S. Belt Line Road.

Dallas Police said Rudd and Pierson got into an argument, and Rudd shot the other man before fleeing the scene on foot. When officers arrived at the business, they found Pierson suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries, prompting a homicide investigation. A warrant for Rudd's arrest was issued the next day, and Dallas Police said it requested assistance from the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force to search for Rudd.

Authorities stated that on Sunday, Dec. 17, U.S. Marshals in North Texas received information that Rudd had ties to West Tennessee and might be in the area. As a result, they contacted law enforcement agencies in Shelby and Lauderdale counties and asked them to search for Rudd.

Rudd was found at a residence in the 300 block of Maple Hill Circle in Ripley on Monday, Dec. 18. He was taken into custody without trouble and charged with murder in the death of Pierson.

Rudd is detained at the Lauderdale County jail. He is waiting to be extradited to Texas.