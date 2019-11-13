Frisco’s Lone Star High Lockdown Lifted

A lockdown at Lone Star High has been lifted after Frisco police investigated a student who reportedly had what appeared to be a gun on a bus Wednesday morning, district officials said.

The student in question has been located, the district said. It's unclear if any weapon was found.

Stafford Middle School and Phillips Elementary School were also on lockout, but it has since been lifted.

No other information was available.

Here is the lockdown response protocol for the high school.

Here is the lockout response protocol for the middle and elementary schools.

Check back and refresh this page. As this breaking news story develops, elements may change.

