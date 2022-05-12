Frisco Resident Wins $1 Million in Texas Lottery Scratch-Off

One lucky North Texas winner recently became $1 million richer.
On Wednesday, a Frisco resident claimed a top prize-winning ticket worth $1 million bucks in the Texas Lottery's scratch ticket Million Dollar Loteria game.
The ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven convenience store at 7275 Independence Parkway in Frisco.
The ticket was the eighth of 12 top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game.
Lottery officials said the Million Dollar Loteria offers more than $381 million in total prizes and overall, the odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.27, including break-even prizes.
The claimant elected to remain anonymous.