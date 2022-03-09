Collin County Sheriff's Office

Frisco Man Pleads Guilty to Child Sex Abuse Charge, Sentenced to 40 Years in Prison

The 41-year-old pleaded guilty to the charge and is ineligible for parole, officials say

Handcuffs
Getty Images

A Collin County jury sentenced a Frisco man to serve 40 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to accusations he sexually abused a girl over the course of two years, prosecutors say.

Christopher Gonzalez, 41, on Wednesday received 40 years in prison and by law, was deemed ineligible for parole, the Collin County District Attorney's office said in a news release.

In the news release, prosecutors said Gonzalez began sexually abusing the girl when she was 9 years old. The abuse continued for two years, until the child disclosed the abuse to her school counselor, who then reported the abuse to the Collin County Sheriff's office, the release said.

Gonzelez had access to the child through a relationship with her family, prosecutors said.

Following the report, the child was forensically interviewed at the Collin County Children's Advocacy Center where she disclosed additional details of the ongoing attacks, prosecutors said.

On the first day of the trial, Gonzalez pleaded guilty to a charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child and the jury later handed down the sentencing.

"We are so proud of this child for reporting years of abuse to a trusted school counselor and for bravely testifying against the abuser in court," Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis said in a statement.

