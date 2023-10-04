Frisco gymnast Skye Blakely wins gold, again!

It's a win seen around the world.



On Wednesday, Gymnast Skye Blakey helped lead Team USA to gold at the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Belgium.



USA women's gymnastics now has a record seventh consecutive world title. From the team's post-win pizza party in Antwerp, Belgium, Blakely said her gold medal moment is still sinking in.

“So surreal just knowing my dreams are coming true,” said Blakely, who trains at WOGA Gymnastics in Frisco.

She was injured during Olympic trials in 2021 but bounced back in 2022, becoming a world champion for the first time.

Now, she has two team gold medals.

“Just to turn around the next year and be a world champion and now a two-time world champion, I just didn't think it would happen so quick,” said Blakely.

The day started rough for Team USA when 17-year-old Jocelyn Roberson was injured in warm-ups and had to pull out of the competition.

“[We] had to calm ourselves back down. We started off strong on vault and then in started off USA on bars,” explained Blakely.

Blakely soared on bars and delivered a precise routine.

Her coach, Yevgeny Marchenko, watched from Frisco.

“She just went today, delivered, Team USA won, Skye got a gold medal, fantastic result,” said Marchenko.

“I went in there, and I did what I was supposed to do,” said Blakely.

The entire team stepped up, including 20-time world champion Simone Biles, who returned to the world stage after a two-year hiatus.



“Never dream small, always dream big. Never let anyone tell you what you can and can’t accomplish. Always work hard and just set your eyes on something big,” said Blakely, who intends to try to make the 2024 Paris Olympic team.