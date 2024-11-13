Free golf clinic for veterans, active-duty military at PGA of America in Frisco

In honor of Veterans Day, the PGA of America is offering two free PGA HOPE (Helping Our Patriots Everywhere) clinics to Veterans and active-duty military at the PGA of America Coaching Center.

The free event happened on Veterans Day with complimentary clinics taught by PGA of America Golf Professionals trained in adaptive golf and military cultural competency and held inside the facility.

“When I do something for PGA Hope, for the veterans, what they have done for us to live free in the United States and be safe, it’s the least I could do. Every time I get a chance to talk about it, I get goosebumps. I have goosebumps right now just discussing it. They put the ultimate sacrifice out to take care of us and to make sure that we’re free,” Tim Cusick, Head Coach of the PGA of America Coaching Center said.

PGA HOPE, which is the flagship military program of the PGA of America REACH Foundation, introduces golf to Veterans and Active Duty Military to enhance their physical, mental, social, and emotional well-being.

“I’m honored to be able to support our nation’s Veterans and give them something positive to focus their attention on. Providing an inclusive and safe environment is invaluable compared to the skills they learn. At the end of the day, it’s not about their golf game but giving back to the men and women who have served our country,” Cusick said.

From November 1 through the end of the year, the PGA of America REACH Foundation - the 501(c)(3) charitable foundation of the PGA of America, is hosting the “HOPE 4 Heroes” —a national fundraising campaign to continue funding, and raise awareness for PGA HOPE programs that have served more than 50,000 Veterans.

On Saturday, November 16, the resort will host a Veteran’s Day Supercars Show Presented by Sivils Luxury in the Monument Realty PGA District from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. The event is free for the public; however, all proceeds from the Super Car registration fee of $25 per vehicle will benefit PGA HOPE.