Free CPR/AED classes at Fort Worth Public Libraries

By Laura Harris

First responders are teaming up with the Fort Worth libraries to teach life-saving skills at no cost to the public.

Seven Fort Worth Public Library locations will host hands-only CPR and AED training taught by the Fort Worth Fire Department from Sept. 29 – Oct. 4.

“We always want our residents to call 9-1-1 in a medical emergency, but we also want teens and adults in Fort Worth to feel confident in how to use life-saving tools like AEDs and know how to perform CPR until our firefighters, paramedics or EMTs can arrive,” Craig Trojacek, Fort Worth Fire Department Public Information Officer, said.

The classes are designed for teens and adults and are available on a first-come-first-served basis at no cost to participants. Instruction is focused on hands-only CPR and is not a certification course. Spanish interpreters will be present to assist if needed.

• Sunday, Sept. 29 at 1 pm – Southwest Regional Library

• Sunday, Sept. 29 at 4 pm – East Regional Library

• Monday, Sept. 30 at 6:30 pm – Northwest Library

• Wednesday, Oct. 2 at 6:30 pm – Diamond Hill/Jarvis Library

• Wednesday, Oct. 2 at 6:30 pm – Vivian J. Lincoln Library

• Thursday, Oct. 3 at 6:30 pm – Ella Mae Shamblee Library

• Friday, Oct. 4 at 5 pm – Golden Triangle Library

