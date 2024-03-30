In a horrifying event that turned fortunate, authorities said four people were rescued Saturday afternoon near Eagle Mountain Park after a broken gondola lift left them at the bottom of a cliff.

Briar-Reno Fire Department Chief Cruxman told NBC 5 that emergency personnel received a call around 12:05 p.m. about a traumatic injury involving four people near the 8300 block of Samora Court in unincorporated Tarrant County.

When police and firefighters arrived at the scene, they found four people suffering from severe injuries on a cliff.

Investigators said the victims of the crash were taking a trolley down from the property to the dock when a cable broke, causing all the victims to fall off the trolley and land on a rocky and cactus area.

The fire department said firefighters used an adjacent property to reach the injured victims. One person was critically injured and had to be air-flown to Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth.

Officials said the other three victims were taken to the same hospital by paramedics, and they are suffering from serious injuries.

According to Chief Cruxman, the victims fell around 25 to 30 feet after the cable snapped. The trolley they used to transport was basket-style holds, typically holding three to four people.

Due to the life-threatening injuries the victims suffered in the incident, the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office launched an investigation. The sheriff's office later stated that all victims expected to survive.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.