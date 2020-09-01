Four Glass Clocks to be Installed in Grapevine Main Station's Observation Tower

Grapevine Main Station's Observation Tower will soon be complete with the installation of four glass clocks.

According to officials with the City of Grapevine, the tower was designed to project an authentic historic appearance of clock towers commonly found in 19th century train stations.

The clock design was manufactured to replicate a popular style during that period, and it will include Roman Numerals as well as complementary dial markings and hands.

The clock movements will be controlled electronically, and the 10-foot clock face will be a closed translucent acrylic in order to withstand Texas weather.

The four glass clocks were designed by Electric Time Company, which practiced the art of handcrafted clock manufacturing for more than 100 years.

Located at 891 South Main Street, the Observation Tower sits across from the Hotel Vin, which is set to open Thursday,.

The tower rises 150 feet above the public plaza and features Italianate Architecture from the late 1800's. The new clocks will be enclosed on the level below an open-air observation deck, which gives visitors a 360-degree view of Grapevine and the Dallas-Fort Worth area.