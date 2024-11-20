Fort Worth's Renaissance Heights neighborhood to soon see more affordable housing

Along Moresby Street in Fort Worth, there are already newer apartments in the area.

“We are developing homes and housing in that area so we can revitalize the local place,” Fort Worth City Councilman of District 8 Chris Nettles said.

Nettles represents this area. On Tuesday, the council approved $8 million for the next phase of housing in the area.

One hundred affordable units will be built for low- and moderate-income people.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Nettles says housing will attract more businesses and economic growth the area is missing.

“What we have to do to fix that is to bring housing, urban housing and development in order to bring economics there,” Nettles said. “So, what it’s going to do is change the face of it.”

Seeing phases one and two already complete, people in the area like the idea of more affordable housing.

“That’s great,” Renaissance Heights resident John Johnson said. “I like it. I mean I think it needs it. Needs to be upgraded over here.”

This will complete the housing portion of the Renaissance Heights Masterplan. The master plan will include mixed-use development, retail, community services and more for southeast Fort Worth.

“We have to bring in development and housing,” Nettles said. “Phase one and phase two have worked. They’re completely full. So, phase three is only going to do the same.”

Federal grants and forgivable loans make up the $8 million package. Construction is set to start in February 2025. It’s anticipated to take 18 months to complete.